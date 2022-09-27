Beacon Financial Group Reduces Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GD. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Dynamics Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

GD stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,654. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.