Beacon Financial Group Sells 570 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises 0.9% of Beacon Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.60. 107,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,305. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.90.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.