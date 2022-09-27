Beacon Financial Group Trims Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 960.6% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.56.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.70. The stock had a trading volume of 16,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,974. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.05. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

