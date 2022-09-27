Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives $92.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.67.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BEAM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 1st.
In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $1,229,723.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $1,229,723.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $1,972,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,570,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
BEAM opened at $46.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.82. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $100.06.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.45% and a negative net margin of 304.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 277433.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.
