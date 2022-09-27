Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives $92.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BEAM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $1,229,723.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $1,229,723.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $1,972,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,570,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. State Street Corp increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 68.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,336,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,781 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,783,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,792,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,305,000 after purchasing an additional 591,315 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,959,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,863,000 after purchasing an additional 501,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 1,454.7% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 363,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 340,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

BEAM opened at $46.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.82. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $100.06.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.45% and a negative net margin of 304.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 277433.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

