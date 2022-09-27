Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 343.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,984,000 after acquiring an additional 100,748 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 63.3% in the first quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 244,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,664,000 after acquiring an additional 94,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 233,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,395,000 after purchasing an additional 47,123 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,700,000 after purchasing an additional 43,513 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSD traded up $2.44 on Tuesday, hitting $156.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,279. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.81. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $141.26 and a 1 year high of $250.82.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

