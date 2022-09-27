Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Increases Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet accounts for about 1.3% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Motco purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.16. 16,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,604. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.12 and a 200 day moving average of $115.23. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $153.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 96.47, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

