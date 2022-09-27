Bell Rock Capital LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.5% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,820 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,867,000 after purchasing an additional 741,876 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.43. 109,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,792,908. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.30.

