Bell Rock Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 38,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,678 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $743,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $67.45. 295,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,694. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.66.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

