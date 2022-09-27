Bell Rock Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,493 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.6% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.22. 1,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,448. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

