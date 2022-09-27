Bell Rock Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 8,554.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 14.7% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $18,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,566. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.41. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $306.78.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
