BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on BELLUS Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.60.

BELLUS Health stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06. BELLUS Health has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.07.

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 442,331.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLU. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,544,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BELLUS Health by 4,307.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,325,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,516,000 after buying an additional 6,181,546 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,731,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $36,272,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,153,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

