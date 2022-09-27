Berenberg Bank Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €118.00 Price Target

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) received a €118.00 ($120.41) price target from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 95.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €90.00 ($91.84) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €112.20 ($114.49) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Baader Bank set a €93.00 ($94.90) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($93.88) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

LEG Immobilien Price Performance

LEG traded up €0.48 ($0.49) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €60.22 ($61.45). 352,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($100.51). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €78.72 and a 200 day moving average price of €89.15.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

