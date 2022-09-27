Berenberg Bank Cuts Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF) Price Target to €4.40

Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €6.60 ($6.73) to €4.40 ($4.49) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

AVTXF remained flat at 4.09 during trading on Tuesday. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

Avantium N.V., a chemical technology company, develops and commercializes renewable chemistry solutions in the Netherlands. The company operates through three segments: Avantium Catalysis, Avantium Renewable Chemistries, and Avantium Renewable Polymers. It offers furandicarboxylic acid, a building block for polyethylene furanoate (PEF); and PEF, a plant-based recyclable plastic for use as packaging material.

