Berry (BERRY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $6.35 Million

Berry (BERRY) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Berry has a market capitalization of $6.35 million and $349,851.00 worth of Berry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Berry has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,092.59 or 1.09856790 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00055986 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005618 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009945 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00063388 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Berry Coin Profile

BERRY is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Berry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,156,115,060 coins. Berry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Berry is sbpglobal.io.

Buying and Selling Berry

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Berry using one of the exchanges listed above.

