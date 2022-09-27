BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives $32.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

A number of research firms have commented on BIGC. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

BigCommerce Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $64.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Insider Activity

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.16 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 62.59%. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $527,954.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,388.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 32,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $527,954.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,388.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $3,051,915.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,041 shares of company stock worth $4,747,146. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigCommerce

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 68.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in BigCommerce by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in BigCommerce by 37.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 14.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

