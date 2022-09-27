BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Set at $312.00 by Berenberg Bank

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a $312.00 price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 139.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on BioNTech from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.43.

Shares of BNTX stock traded up $2.86 on Tuesday, hitting $130.51. 16,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.03. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $374.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.15.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $7.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.43% and a return on equity of 88.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 33.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 820.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,843,000 after buying an additional 61,694 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in BioNTech by 367.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BioNTech by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,867,000. 13.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

