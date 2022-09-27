Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Trading 7% Higher

Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) traded up 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.00. 970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

Biostage Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $69.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of -0.29.

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc, a biotechnology company, offers products to cure patients of cancers, injuries, and birth defects of the gastro-intestinal tract and the airways. The company is engaged in developing Biostage Esophageal Implant for the treating esophageal cancer. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc and changed its name to Biostage, Inc in March 2016.

