BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in September

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BioSyent Stock Performance

BioSyent stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 34,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702. BioSyent has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.53.

Get BioSyent alerts:

About BioSyent

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

Receive News & Ratings for BioSyent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSyent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.