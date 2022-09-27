Bistroo Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49,127.00 (BIST)

Bistroo (BIST) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 27th. One Bistroo coin can now be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bistroo has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bistroo has a market cap of $1.74 million and $49,127.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010955 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066532 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10171182 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00133234 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $363.01 or 0.01808110 BTC.

Bistroo Coin Profile

Bistroo was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bistroo’s official website is bistroo.io.

Bistroo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bistroo is a direct-to-consumer, peer-2-peer marketplace that aims to significantly reduce commission fees and enable direct online interaction between all process stakeholders on the online platform. It is envisioned as the ecosystem where food consumption can be easily organized and personalized to cater to the needs of individual customers and merchants alikeThe BIST Token will be an important feature of the platform. The token will be one of the methods of payment available for the platform without losing its properties as a utility token. Well-known FIAT payment options, like iDeal (Debit Card), ApplePay Credit Card & PayPal, are already supported from an onboarding and user convenience perspective. The BIST token allows direct peer-2-peer payments without the need for third-party payment processors.”

