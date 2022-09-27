Bitcoin Gold Achieves Market Capitalization of $388.10 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 27th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $388.10 million and approximately $5.88 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $20.31 or 0.00109375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00295717 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00072916 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000969 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Battle Saga (BTL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Genesis Network (GENXNET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 19,110,886 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

