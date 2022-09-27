BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BL. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

BL stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.83. 579,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $135.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.50. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 0.80.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $31,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,765.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $204,000 in the last 90 days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in BlackLine by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

