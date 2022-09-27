BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Shares Acquired by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 939,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 585,840 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 82,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000.

Shares of MYD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.02. 1,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,862. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $15.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

