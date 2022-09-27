Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Short Interest Update

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Ocean Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $802,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $838,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 6,298.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 98,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 97,179 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. 57.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BOCN stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.02. 21,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,053. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Company Profile

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

