BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $430.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DPZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $421.00 to $373.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an underperform rating and a $334.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $431.36.

DPZ stock opened at $324.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.62 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $379.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.53.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,744. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,368,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,140,000 after purchasing an additional 319,545 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 572.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 271,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,926,000 after purchasing an additional 231,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,276,000 after purchasing an additional 190,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

