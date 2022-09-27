BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of TSE ZEB traded down C$0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$33.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,870. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a 52 week low of C$32.78 and a 52 week high of C$43.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$35.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.63.

