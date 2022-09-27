Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.75

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Braime Group stock opened at GBX 1,750 ($21.15) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.20 million and a P/E ratio of 2,215.19. Braime Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,480 ($17.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,680 ($32.38). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,722 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,663.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40.
