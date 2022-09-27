Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 60,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 40.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.5% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 27.0% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 22,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EMR traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,337. The stock has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.87 and a 52 week high of $100.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.04.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

