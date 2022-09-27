Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in General Motors by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,352,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,502,578,000 after acquiring an additional 784,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in General Motors by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $998,499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in General Motors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,829,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $561,331,000 after acquiring an additional 157,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.30. The stock had a trading volume of 568,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,169,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.89. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

