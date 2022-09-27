Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for 1.6% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Fastenal by 78.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth $31,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.74. The company had a trading volume of 106,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average of $52.84. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,058 shares of company stock valued at $289,435. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

