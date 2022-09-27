Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 1,603 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Insider Activity

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $186.91. The company had a trading volume of 149,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,327. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.07 and its 200 day moving average is $196.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

