Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 471 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,968,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,748,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,083 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,592,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,553,000 after acquiring an additional 80,265 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.57. 72,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218,428. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.24.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.73.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

