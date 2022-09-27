Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 945 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,660.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.44. 3,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.92. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.03 and a twelve month high of $135.81. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.31%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

