Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,261,248,000 after purchasing an additional 958,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $2,507,025,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.72.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.45. 1,153,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,544,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $57.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

