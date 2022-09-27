Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:BRE)

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:BRE traded up C$0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,636. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$128.41 million and a PE ratio of 9.45. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a fifty-two week low of C$12.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.44.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile
