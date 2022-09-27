Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:BRE)

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BRE traded up C$0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,636. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$128.41 million and a PE ratio of 9.45. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a fifty-two week low of C$12.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.44.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

