Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.19

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.19 and last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 400844 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.67.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bridgestone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average of $18.84.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

