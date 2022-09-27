BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) to Issue Dividend of $0.20

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous dividend of $0.14.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance

BRSP opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.50. BrightSpire Capital has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $10.42. The company has a market cap of $880.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.64.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. BrightSpire Capital had a net margin of 50.38% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSpire Capital

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 49.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 132.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 30,303.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 91.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 19,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

