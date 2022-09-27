British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 54.45 on November 10th

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.66) per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BATS traded down GBX 6 ($0.07) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,394 ($41.01). 1,658,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,599,037. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,446.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,411.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,390.50. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($30.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,645 ($44.04). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BATS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($47.12) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 3,780 ($45.67) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,031.11 ($48.71).

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.