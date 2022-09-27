Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Broadstone Net Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 175.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Broadstone Net Lease stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.85. 10,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,719. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.