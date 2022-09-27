Broderick Brian C Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Broderick Brian C boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.86. 189,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,351,438. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $80.68 and a 1-year high of $130.07. The company has a market capitalization of $107.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 70.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.