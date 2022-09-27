Brokerages Set easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) PT at $657.86

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $657.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 855 ($10.33) to GBX 805 ($9.73) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 490 ($5.92) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64. easyJet has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $11.85.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

