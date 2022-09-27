Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.23

Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.23 and last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 16457 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $940.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,462,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,333,000 after acquiring an additional 197,693 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,371,000 after acquiring an additional 182,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,932,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,801 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,064,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,306,000 after acquiring an additional 22,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,390,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,645,000 after acquiring an additional 210,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

