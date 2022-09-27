Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BCUCY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058. Brunello Cucinelli has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $37.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brunello Cucinelli from €34.00 ($34.69) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

