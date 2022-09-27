BSC Station Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $5.29 Million (BSCS)

BSC Station (BSCS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 27th. One BSC Station coin can currently be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BSC Station has a total market capitalization of $5.29 million and $525,261.00 worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BSC Station has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BSC Station alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010996 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00134099 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $366.85 or 0.01817913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

BSC Station Coin Profile

BSC Station’s genesis date was April 18th, 2021. BSC Station’s total supply is 420,389,685 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation and its Facebook page is accessible here. BSC Station’s official website is bscstation.org.

BSC Station Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BSC Station (BSCS) aims to build a Full-Stack DEFI with NFT Auction on the Binance Smart Chain. It will become economy infrastructure for DeFi and NFT powered by Binance Smart Chain. The Infrastructure for DeFi & NFT Powered by BSC.BSCS operates on top of existing blockchains Binance Smart Chain that is designed to offer maximum value to consumers and institutions. Binance Smart Chain has solved the problem of infrastructure in the context of BSCS’s product, and that BSCS represents the ideal use case to leverage the technologies offered by its platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSC Station should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSC Station using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSC Station Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSC Station and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.