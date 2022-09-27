BTIG Research Trims Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Target Price to $24.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UPWK. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

Upwork Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Upwork has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $61.90. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.54%. The company had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $27,124.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,763 shares in the company, valued at $17,271,246.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $99,207.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,929 shares in the company, valued at $591,963.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $27,124.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 834,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,271,246.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,521 shares of company stock worth $866,904. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Upwork during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 154.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 4,820.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

