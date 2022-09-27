BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $50.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $62.53.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 46.29% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 25.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 82.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 160,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 72,321 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 442.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 27,189 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

