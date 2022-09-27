Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 987.5% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $120.04. The company had a trading volume of 250,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,245,229. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

