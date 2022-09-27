Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 216,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206,569 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 3.3% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $22,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,477 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,154 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,879,000 after purchasing an additional 308,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,506,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,969,000 after acquiring an additional 337,527 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.50. 124,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,855,997. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.55 and a 52-week high of $116.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.01.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

