Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,428 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICSH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 40,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,119,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $676,000.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ICSH remained flat at $50.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,082,935 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.07. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.