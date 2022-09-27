Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 22,448 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,448 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,480,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 59,699 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,261,000 after purchasing an additional 32,540 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $850,000. Finally, Compton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 261,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,866 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IAGG stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $48.21. The stock had a trading volume of 389,525 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average of $50.67. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $53.61.

