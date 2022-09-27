Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 245 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Waste Management by 1,148.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 44,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 40,684 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Waste Management by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 610,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,041,000 after buying an additional 46,532 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WM. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.47. The company had a trading volume of 110,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,675. The company has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

